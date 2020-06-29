News Covid-19 cases hit 6,190 a week to expiry of lockdown measures

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya confirmed 120 new Covid-19 cases Monday, bringing the tally to 6,190 and keeping with an upward trajectory that has persisted even as the government considers reopening the economy.

The new cases represent 5.4 percent of the 2,221 samples tested, indicating the growing community transmission. Most of the cases reported last month represented about a 3.5 percent of the samples tested.

By Monday, Mombasa had the highest Covid-19 burden with an infection rate of 119.6 cases per 100,000 population up from 107.9 reported last Wednesday.

Nairobi has 68.9 per 100,000 population up from 55.2 percent while the overall country attack rate moved to 12.8 percent from 10.4 per 100,000.

“These numbers suggest that it is only a matter of time before all the counties record a Covid-19 case. This should not make us panic,” Ministry of Health, Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said.

“It should strengthen our people to strictly adhere to the containment measures, so as to prevent widespread infections within the counties.”

The virus is now spread across 41 counties with Nairobi leading with 3,031 cases followed by Mombasa at 1,445. Busia, Kajiado and Kiambu follow with 407, 242 and 222 cases, respectively.

Cases emerging from testing of truck drivers at border points are blamed for the Covid-19 statistics in Busia and Kajiado. Cases in Kiambu are attributable to its proximity to Nairobi.

Local transmission accounts for most of the total case-load with 91 percent persons infected in the communities.

From Monday’s tally, Nairobi accounted for 67 cases as Mombasa reported 17. Kajiado and Machakos each had nine while Nakuru, Kilifi and Narok each recorded two cases. Kiambu and Uasin Gishu had eight and four cases, respectively. Some 42 people were discharged while one death was reported bringing recoveries and fatalities to 2,013 and 144, respectively.