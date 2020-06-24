News Covid Fund takes protective equipment to 54 facilities

Workers making PPE kits at EPZ Shona Athi River factory June 24, 2020. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund will Thursday distribute the first batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth Sh223 million in an exercise targeting 54 public hospitals.

According to the team, the first batch of PPE was allocated Sh600 million but cost went down after manufacturers opted to use local raw materials.

Speaking yesterday after a tour of Shona EPZ Ltd in Athi-River, the team said the Sh1.1 billion emergency fund could sustain PPE production and supply to medics in the public hospitals for 18 months.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga said the country now had capacity to manufacture quality PPEs.

She said the gear which include protective clothing, safety shoes and surgical masks have met international standards adding local production had cut prices by up to 70 percent.

Equity chief executive James Mwangi said the PPE will have end-to-end control and will be procured through Wells Fargo to weed out middlemen from the channel.

“Safety of the PPEs is paramount, and we have put all measures to ensure none is sold by rogue businessmen. " said Mr Mwangi.