News Covid-19: 11 more Kenyans test positive

Health Chief Administration Secretary Rashid Aman. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has recorded 11 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 374.



Nairobi accounted for seven of the new cases with the rest coming from Mombasa, out of the 589 samples tested.



The Ministry of Health also stated that 10 more patients have been discharged, raising the number of recoveries to 124.



The number of deaths remains at 14, as reported on April 18.

Four of the new positive cases in Nairobi are from Kawangware, and one each from Eastleigh, Manji Estate and Kaloleni. All the cases from Mombasa hailed from Kibokoni (Old Town).



No cases were reported in Kilifi, Mandera and Kwale counties, some of the regions that were isolated as possible hotspots.



“It is important to note that the trend of positive cases in the last few days has been restricted to Nairobi and Mombasa. This is indicative of increased local transmission in these two counties,” said Health Chief Administration Secretary Rashid Aman on Tuesday.



“We have, therefore, enhanced contact tracing, surveillance and infection control management in these counties. The rest of the counties are strongly advised to continue observing the containment measures,” he said.



The ministry also announced that it would issue further guidelines for restaurants reopening, while insisting that they adhere to testing of all food handlers.



They are also expected to observe other guidelines that includes patrons social distancing and hygiene.

The virus, which began in China in December last year, has infected at least 3,080,101 people by April 28, with the total number of deaths standing at 212,265 and that of recoveries at 929,077.

