DPP Haji orders arrest of Kenya School of Law staff over Sh198m fraud

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has approved charges against 12 employees of the Kenya School of Law over the illegal payment of Sh198 million to six companies associated with them

Mr Haji said that the development was a culmination of an investigation conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) which noted that companies associated with the employees benefited from the funds for goods and services that were not supplied.

“Upon completion of the investigations, the EACC on May 17, 2029 forwarded the investigation file and the report with recommendations that the suspects, some of whom are senior employees of the Kenya School of Law, be charged with various offences,” the DPP said.

Mr Haji said he had, after reviewing the file, found that the amount was paid to companies registered in the names of senior employees.

COMPANIES

The companies he listed are Ademwa Enterprises, Infranc Investments, Deskench Investments, Firmline Company, Frigoya Investments and Ngoya Cosmetics.

The DPP said the companies were not pre-qualified to supply any goods and never supplied the goods and services to the institution.

“The fraud was perpetrated by the bank signatories to the Kenya School of Law accounts who were senior employees of the institution’s Finance Department who would sign for different entities to be paid in the cheque endorsement register and then effect payment,” he said.

SUSPECTS

Some of the employees the DPP said would be charged include Assistant Director Finance and Administration Amos Kabue Mwangi, Deputy Director/ CEO Prof Morris Kiwinda Mbondenyi, Finance Manager Frank Kackson Were, accountant Hudson Amwai, who is also the proprietor of Ademwa Enterprises and assistant accountants Achiro Nobert and Ephrahim Thuku.

Others are Paul Lovi, Frida Ngoya, Francis Mwaki, Alfred Murange, Dennis Achiro and Kenneth Ochieng.