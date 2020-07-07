News
Education CS Magoha cancels KCPE, KCSE as Covid-19 bitesTuesday, July 7, 2020 12:45
By OUMA WANZALA
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced on Tuesday that national examinations will not take place this year as the Covid-19 pandemic has rendered the school calendar lost.
As such, CS Magoha said, Standard Eight and Form Four students who were to sit the exams in this year will do so in 2021.
The minister also announced that all basic learning institutions will re-open in January next year, as that is when the virus curve is expected to have flattened.
Technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) institutions as well as colleges will re-open in September, but only with strict adherence to the Ministry of Health's guidelines for containing the virus.