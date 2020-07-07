News Education CS Magoha cancels KCPE, KCSE as Covid-19 bites

Education CS George Magoha updating the country on state of education during the daily Covid-19 briefing at Afya House, Nairobi, on April 26, 2020. PHOTO |SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced on Tuesday that national examinations will not take place this year as the Covid-19 pandemic has rendered the school calendar lost.

As such, CS Magoha said, Standard Eight and Form Four students who were to sit the exams in this year will do so in 2021.

The minister also announced that all basic learning institutions will re-open in January next year, as that is when the virus curve is expected to have flattened.