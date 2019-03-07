News Flights resume at Kenya's main airport after strike

Aviation workers are dispersed by GSU officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after they went on strike on March 6, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

Normal operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) resumed Thursday following a one-day strike by aviation workers which paralysed operations at the country’s main airport.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) members downed their tools Wednesday protesting against alleged unfair staff hiring, poor remuneration and the proposed takeover of the airport operations by the loss-making Kenya Airways (KQ).

Take-off flights were cancelled while no plane had landed at JKIA as at 11am, with a RwandAir plane that was scheduled to pick up passengers leaving empty.

Related Content Chaos, losses in airport workers strike

But Thursday morning, a spot-check by the Business Daily revealed that most of the flights had taken off as scheduled.

A KQ544 flight which was scheduled to depart for Kinshasa, Congo at noon left JKIA, offering a sigh of relief to hundreds of passengers who were stranded at one of sub-Saharan Africa's busiest airports.

As at 10:48 am, a KQ532 flight which was scheduled to depart JKIA for Lagos, Nigeria at 8:25am had also left.

A KQ 481 flight from Dubai which was expected to land at JKIA at 10:10am was however cancelled.

Two more KQ flights from Dubai and Entebbe that were scheduled to arrive at 11:30am and 11:50am were also cancelled.

Domestic flights to Kisumu, Eldoret, Ukunda and Mombasa also departed as scheduled.

Speedy resolution

Kenya Association of Travel Agents chief executive Nicanor Sabula called upon a speedy resolution of the impasse, adding that airlines should consider re-bookings, re-routings and cancellations without charging penalties to the passengers.

“We are therefore calling for a speedy resolution of the impasse between the concerned Kenyan Aviation industry players and the workers union to ensure that normalcy returns at the JKIA,” he said.

Kawu is demanding the removal from office of KAA Chief Executive Johnny Andersen and chairman of the board Isaac Awuondo and their KQ counterparts.

They are also opposed the planned takeover of JKIA operations by KQ, claiming their members will be rendered jobless.

MPs are also opposed the proposed merger, saying it will render the profitable aviation regulator bankrupt.

Kenya Airways insists the proposed merger is the only way out to save the national carrier from being overrun by rival African and Gulf airlines, adding that no KQ employee will be rendered jobless.

“One of the underlying principles of the Privately Initiated Investment Proposal is to increase jobs and provide more employment opportunities for Kenyans,” he said.