News Government declares Monday public holiday to mark Idd

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government has declared Monday, May 25 a public holiday to mark Idd-Ul-Fitr, a day Muslims observe the end of fasting that lasts a month.

Kenyan Muslims started observing the holy month of Ramadhan on April 25 after the Chief Kadhis’s announcement on May 24.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the lunar Islamic calendar in which Muslims believe the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the cabinet secretary for Interior and co-ordination of national government in exercise of the powers conferred in section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Monday, 25 th May, 2020, shall be declared a public holiday to mark Idd-ul Fitr,” said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in a public notice Wednesday.

Fasting is the fourth pillar of Islam commemorated by abstaining from drinking and eating from dates of the start of the month keep moving every year in the lunar calendar, which explains the varying starting and ending of fasting dates.

advertisement

Dates of the start of the month keep moving every year in the lunar calendar, which explains the varying starting and ending of fasting dates.