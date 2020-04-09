Jumia offers 100,000 masks for health workers

News
Jumia offers 100,000 masks for health workersThursday, April 9, 2020 15:00
E-commerce firm Jumia Kenya has donated 100,000 face masks to the Covid-19 National Response Committee, which was set up to gather resources for combating the spread and impact of the virus.
Jumia Kenya managing director Sam Chappatte said the contribution, which was received by Amref Health Africa and Red Cross, was made in recognition of the need to support community health workers at the frontline in fighting the disease,
Kenya has 179 confirmed cases, according to the health ministry announcement on Wednesday.
The ministry projects that cases could hit 10,000 by the end of April, if social distancing and hygiene measures are not adhered to.
“Frontline workers across the country are protecting us and leading the fight against Covid-19. These heroes deserve our full support - and it is with this aim that we are making a small contribution to the fight,” Mr Chappatte told the Business Daily on Thursday.
He added that “e-commerce platforms like Jumia, with cashless payments and contactless delivery capabilities, are uniquely positioned to be part of Kenya’s response strategy to this pandemic. And stand ready to serve.”
Jumia’s donation adds to the receipts from development partners, local firms, individual Kenyans and multinational companies.
Salary cuts for top government officials including the president and his deputy, the three arms of government and counties will also flow to the response fund.
