KQ starts cargo flights to UAE

Kenya Airways (KQ) #ticker:KQ has started cargo flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the carrier seeks to generate more income from freight following the grounding of passenger services.

From last week, the carrier will initially run two weekly flights to the Sharjah International Airport until demand grows.

Dick Murianki, director of KQ Cargo, said the airline has continued to increase its focus on cargo operations “during these unprecedented times” of the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping essential goods and supplies moving.

“We are very pleased to begin operating to Sharjah International Airport. This route serves as a strategic gateway linking cargo in Africa to the Middle East and other parts of the world. The Covid-19 crisis has come with many negatives, but it has also come with opportunities for us to leverage on, particularly with our cargo business,” said Mr Murianki

KQ will mainly carry meat products, including tropical fish, fresh fruit and flowers and general cargo to Sharjah and return with general cargo and high tech goods.

Sharjah International Airport is considered a competitive freight hub in the UAE and provides opportunities to KQ to grow its cargo business.

“KQ has been implementing different strategies to boost its revenues and retain a competitive edge in the market all geared towards a turnaround of the business,” he said.

The carrier said despite the effects of Covid-19, Kenya Airways has been able to go into a new destination and the carrier is now able to take cargo from Sharjah directly to Nairobi.

The airline said trafffic had been increasing towards April, as most countries started making their own PPEs, which formed the bulk of the cargo when Corona broke.

“In April, we had high yield traffic movements of PPEs predominantly moving on charter basis. This segment is fizzling out given majority of countries have evolved locally production capabilities. What we see now is a gradual return to normal general cargo and perishable traffic,” said Mr Murianki.