Kebs MD Bernard Njiraini arrested amid bribery probeThursday, July 2, 2020 12:00
Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Bernard Njiraini was arrested Thursday morning amid investigations into allegations of bribery at the State corporation.
Mr Njiraini was apprehended by officers of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and taken to the Integrity Centre for questioning.
Mr Njiraini took over at Kebs following the exit of Charles Ongwae, who is facing abuse-of-office charges.
Mr Ongwae was arrested and charged alongside 14 others in a tax evasion swoop by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) at the start of last year.
APPOINTMENT DISPUTE
Criticism followed Mr Njiraini's appointment on August 30, 2019 by then Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, but he defended the process, saying it "was not by coincidence or favouritism" as alleged by activist Okiya Omtatah.
Mr Omtatah said Mr Njiraini was "handpicked', thus violating appointment guidelines.
In his response, the MD said the petition was founded on “public documents” obtained in breach of the Constitution and accused Mr Omtatah of using the case to advance personal interests.