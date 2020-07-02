News Kebs MD Bernard Njiraini arrested amid bribery probe

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Bernard Njiraini was arrested Thursday morning amid investigations into allegations of bribery at the State corporation.

Mr Njiraini was apprehended by officers of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and taken to the Integrity Centre for questioning.

Mr Njiraini took over at Kebs following the exit of Charles Ongwae, who is facing abuse-of-office charges.

Mr Ongwae was arrested and charged alongside 14 others in a tax evasion swoop by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) at the start of last year.

APPOINTMENT DISPUTE

Criticism followed Mr Njiraini's appointment on August 30, 2019 by then Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, but he defended the process, saying it "was not by coincidence or favouritism" as alleged by activist Okiya Omtatah.

Mr Omtatah said Mr Njiraini was "handpicked', thus violating appointment guidelines.