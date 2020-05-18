News Kenya coronavirus cases rise to 912

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s Health Ministry has announced 25 positive cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number to 912 since the outbreak of the diseases in March.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman in a daily update on the Covid-19 pandemic Monday said the new cases were from 1, 139 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Mr Aman said that out of the new cases reported, six were from Kajiado, five from Mombasa, three from Nairobi, three from Kiambu, three from Kwale, two from Taita Taveta, two from Garissa and one from Meru.

Out of the 25 cases recorded, 23 were male while 2 were females with the new patients aged between 22 and 62.

Among the new cases recorded, two patients were foreign nationals with Somali origin. The remaining 23 patients were Kenyans.

The country also witnessed 22 more recoveries bringing to 336 the patients who have recovered from the disease so far.

Mr Aman indicated that the number of fatalities in the country still stands at 50 as there were no more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

He noted that to date, 23 counties have so far recorded Covid-19 cases with Meru, Taita Taveta and Garissa being the latest counties to have patients who have tested positive.

Mr Aman said that 53 truck drivers also turned positive at the border of Kenya-Tanzania. 51 of them are from Tanzania and two from Burundi.