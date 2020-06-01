News Kenya coronavirus cases top 2,000

The Covid-19 cases in the country passed the 2,000 mark after 59 more persons tested positive Monday. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Covid-19 cases in the country passed the 2,000 mark after 59 more persons tested positive Monday, this coming in the wake of growing community transmission.

Nairobi accounted for 29 cases, Mombasa 14, Turkana six, Busia four as Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties had two cases each. A case each was also found in Kiambu and Kilifi counties. The country’s total caseload is 2,021.

Statistics from Monday’s statement by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicates that Nairobi and Mombasa continue to be the coronavirus hotspots in the country. It also indicated that cases continue to grow in remote regions, for instance, the Turkana county. From the latest tally, about 1,518 samples were tested.

Some eight persons also were discharged bringing the total recoveries to 482 while some five persons died in Mombasa and Nairobi counties bringing total fatalities to 69.

Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe called on people to continue observing measures laid down to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“The measures remain the washing of hands, maintaining social and physical distance, high standards of hygiene and proper wearing of masks, among others,” said Kagwe.

“We also want to reiterate on the importance of staying healthy, by regular exercising and eating foods that are rich in vitamins, as we combat this virus.”

Cases in Nairobi were spread in Ruaraka eight, Westlands six, Dagoretti North four, Lang’ata four, Kibra three in addition to single cases found in Embakasi East, Kasarani, Kamukunji and Makadara.

In Mombasa cases are distributed in Mvita six, and two each in Kisauni, Nyali, Jomvu and Changamwe. Turkana’s cases are from the Nadapal point of entry while in the cases in Busia are from Malaba and Alupe quarantine. Cases in Taita Taveta are from Mwatate.