News 800 delegates, leaders expected in Kigali for Kusi Ideas fete

Clifford Machoka, NMG’s Group head of corporate and regulatory affairs. FILE PHOTO | NMG

About 800 delegates, among them heads of State from across Africa will gather in Kigali, Rwanda for the inaugural Kusi Ideas Festival aimed at tapping into the continent’s opportunities and innovations.

The two-day event slated for December 8-9 is expected to bring together influential leaders, innovators, development partners, scholars, entrepreneurs, policy makers and CEOs to discuss Africa’s challenges and opportunities.

The pan-African event is part of Nation Media Group’s 60th anniversary celebrations and its vision of being a ‘Media of Africa for Africa’ seeking to shape the future of the continent.

“Nation Media Group (NMG) #ticker:NMG has launched the Kusi Ideas Festival as part of its 60th anniversary, but more importantly to begin building a pan-African ideas transaction market to capitalise on opportunities and innovations available to Africa to help her win in the 21st century,” said Clifford Machoka, NMG’s Group head of corporate and regulatory affairs.

This year’s festival will be hosted at the Intare Conference Arena under the theme The Next 60 Years in Africa.

advertisement

Speakers include UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi, Morocco’s Minister of Environment Aziz Rabaah, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa executive director Vera Songwe, and AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa Raila Odinga. Others are Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Tanzania’s former Minister of Environment Affairs January Makamba, and Secretary General of Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, former Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo.