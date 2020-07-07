News Labour court halts hiring of new data commissioner

Justice Hellen Wasilwa put on hold the interviews which started Tuesday morning. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Employment and Labour Relations Court has stopped the ongoing interviews for the recruitment of the head of the new Office of Data Commissioner, pending the determination of a case filed by a city lawyer.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa put on hold the interviews, which started Tuesday morning, following an application by lawyer Adrian Kamotho, who claimed the process was irregular having breached timelines and mandatory procedures.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) had shortlisted 10 people after announcing the position on March 25. The ten were scheduled to appear before the panel from 8.30am to 4.15pm on Tuesday. Each candidate had been allocated 45 minutes.

Mr Kamotho said the origin and time of notification giving rise to the declaration of the vacancy was never revealed from the onset by PSC.

He said the failure to disclose it, is contrary to the national values and principles of good governance and transparency, which require the state to publish and publicise any important information affecting the State.

Related Stories Ten shortlisted for new data commissioner post

advertisement

Mr Kamotho said he wrote to PSC seeking information on the same but PSC casually disregarded his queries, “depicting an absolute lack of legal basis to proceed with the recruitment as purported”.

“The Respondent has refused to avail the notification of vacancy prescribed under section 6 (1) of the Data Protection Act, that was relied upon to declare the vacancy for the position. Therefore, the recruitment process remains mysterious and contrary to the fundamental tenets of transparency and openness in public affairs,” he said.