News Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori dies at 42

Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori with some Coast MPs after appearing before ODM National Executive Council on January 24, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

Msambweni Member of Parliament Suleiman Dori died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa at the age of 42, the family announced on Monday morning.

A relative, Shahame Azizi, said he passed on at around 5am at the hospital where he has been receiving treatment for cancer.

"I received the news this morning. His body is at Aga Khan," Mr Tayari told the Nation.

Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari also confirmed the death.

His body was later moved from the hospital to his rural home in Gazi, Kwale County, for burial in the afternoon in accordance to Muslim customs.

EARLY LIFE

Dori was born on on October 19, 1977 in Gazi and was the lastborn in a family of 11 children, three brothers and eight sisters.

He attended Gazi Primary School and later joined Waa High School.

But he dropped out of school and went to live with his sister in Mombasa where he joined Tudor Secondary School.

Dori teamed up with friends and in 2001 went to Nairobi where he did menial jobs like selling phones.

Using the money he earned, he registered for a community development diploma at Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) college.

He also took computer studies.

The body of the late Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori being loaded onto an ambulance at Aga Khan Hospital Mombasa to be taken to his rural home in Gazi, Kwale County for burial on March 9, 2020. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

POLITICS

He joined politics in 2013 and won the Msambweni seat on an Orange Democratic Movement ticket.

While in Parliament he was picked as a member of the Departmental Committee on Lands and Natural Resources and also that of Public Works, Roads and Transport.

He was re-elected in an ODM ticket in the 2017 General Election.

Besides politics, Dori also had interests in clearing and forwarding and transport businesses, owning several companies.

He has been hailed for transforming the education sector and improving the lives of the people of his constituency.

He founded Dori Girls' Secondary School in his rural village.

Early this year when he presented bursary cheques to high school students, he promised to sponsor 50 learners to join Dori Girls.

He also built and renovated various schools in the constituency.

TRIBUTES

His death comes after several months in which he had not been seen in public.

Close friends had told the Nation that the MP had disappeared from the limelight due to illness.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has led political leaders in the country in mourning the death of the Msambweni MP.

Mr Odinga sent his condolences to the people of Msambweni Sub-County and the MP's family.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of Msambweni and family of Ramadhani Suleiman Dori who passed on this morning. May the lord grant his family comfort at this difficult moment and may his soul rest in peace," Mr Odinga said via his official Twitter handle.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho led Coast leaders in mourning Dori, who was also the Coast Parliamentary Group (CPG) chairman.

“I send my condolences on behalf of my government to family, friends and the people of Msambweni and May God grant them solace in this time of grief,” said Mr Mvurya in a statement.

Mr Joho, who is ODM deputy party leader, said Dori would forever remain a lesson in courage and true dedication to community service.

“May the Almighty assuage our grief. We have lost a true son of the nation and an ardent defender of the people of Msambweni and coast region at large,” posted Mr Joho on his social media platforms.

Fellow MPs converged at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa to mourn with the family and plan his burial.

Among the leaders who were at the hospital include Kwale Senator Issa Boy, MPs Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Ali Mbogo (Kisauni), Ali Sherrif (Lamu East) and Mombasa County Speaker Aharub Khatri.

Ms Mboko said he had engaged Dori on matters affecting coastal people through the CPG last week.

“We were with him recently. He was rushed to hospital just two days ago. It is sad we have lost him. He was an energetic and ambitious leader. This is a big loss,” said Ms Mboko.

Mr Nassir said Dori had complained of complications two days ago before he was rushed to hospital.

“He had an issue with his throat, then his lungs and chest when he was taken to hospital. We are really saddened by his death,” he said.