News Retail software developer launches online platform

CompuLynx chief executive Sailesh Savani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Integrated payment solutions and retail software developer CompuLnyx has launched a retailer-branded e-commerce platform enabling shoppers access stores and have goods delivered.

CompuLynx, with operations across East Africa and the United Arab Emirates serving 400 companies in 36 countries, said its cloud-based NEXX E-commerce platform will be available to retailers at no cost for a three-month trial period with no obligation to subscribe after the trial period.

"CompuLynx recognises the pressure on retailers during this challenging times of Covid-19 and has opened its patented retail software allowing Kenyan retailers to serve loyal customers on a portal that allows home deliveries," said chief executive Sailesh Savani.

Mr Savani spoke when he and cloud infrastructure hosting platform Kenya Website Experts (KWE) signed a pact that will see the latter host NEXX.

KWE director Peter Kimani said their partnership offers a secure service to customers who will cashlessly buy goods. "It is a lifeline that ensures retailers’ stores keep running with their employees' role turned into a delivery service during this critical time," he said At the same time, stores that import goods will enjoy access to cross border payments' platform riding on a partnership between CompuLyx and China’s XH Smart Technology.