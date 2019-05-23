News Safaricom extends Bob Collymore’s contract by 12 months

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore. PHOTO | NMG

Safaricom has extended Bob Collymore’s contract by a year to compensate for the time he was away on medical leave.

The CEO will now leave the telco in 2020.

"I am not going anywhere. I will be here for another one year till 2020," Mr Collymore said on the sidelines of the shared value event in Nairobi.

The move now postpones transition at the listed firm that posted Sh63-billion profit last year.