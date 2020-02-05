News Sonko fights for passport release

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A magistrate’s court is Thursday afternoon set to rule whether suspended Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko can be allowed to travel outside the country for an official function.

Mr Sonko has sought the release of his passport and other travel documents to enable him attend a conference sponsored by the UN-Habitat at the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) next week.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has however opposed the application saying Mr Sonko, having been barred from accessing his office last December by the anti-corruption court, cannot travel to UAE for official duties to represent Kenya’s capital city.

According to the DPP, Mr Sonko is incapable of executing his official constitutional duties as a governor following a ruling dated December 11, 2019 that barred him from accessing his office due to a pending graft case.

Millimani chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti heard that the embattled city boss has been invited to attend the tenth session of the World Urban Forum which takes place between February 8 and 13 in Abu Dhabi.

Through lawyer George Kithi, the governor said his Kenyan and diplomatic passports are in custody of the court having deposited them on December 11, 2019 as a condition to have him released from detention on bond terms.

Upon release, the county chief was required to be seeking permission of the court to travel.

Mr Kithi said the governor was invited to the conference at his capacity as the governor of Nairobi County and is expected to engage in discussions with other participants on the theme of the forum. The city boss will also have bilateral engagements at the conference.

“The forum is important to the people of Nairobi as it is a strategic opportunity for multi-stakeholder cooperation in the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and the sustainable Development Goals. Especially in making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe and resilient and sustainable,” said the lawyer.

In the application certified as urgent, the governor indicated that he was willing to provide such other surety that the court may impose to secure his return to Kenya.

The lawyer provided Mr Sonko’s travel booking documents, his address of temporary domicile in Abu Dhabi and telephone contacts of the hotel that he will be accommodated. Mr Kithi also produced the invitation letter sent to the governor by UN-Habitat executive director Maimunah Mohd Sharif.