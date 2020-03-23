News Coronavirus: Uhuru vows tough actions as Google's Loon balloons get nod

President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed that the government will take the “severest action” against any individual who breaches guidelines given by the Ministry of Health with regard to the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic and endangers other Kenyans.

The President’s warning came as police broke up gatherings and ordered all people found idling in Eldoret town on Monday to disperse.

Speaking from State House in Nairobi Monday, President Kenyatta also announced that the government is working with Google Loon to help Kenyans in remote areas access internet services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

4G INTERNET

The President said that Google Loon, in partnership with Telkom Kenya, will help Kenyans access high speed 4G internet services.

He said this will keep Kenyans connected to emergency services wherever they are.

The President added that this will also allow teachers to access education materials remotely in order to help students learn from home.

He thanked Google Loon for offering the service, initially without charges.

Google Loon is a project that uses balloons to extend connectivity to the many people around the world who have no internet access.

It is a network of balloons travelling on the edge of space delivering connectivity to people in unserved and under-served communities.

SUPPORT BUSINESSES

At the same time, President Kenyatta said the government will institute a raft of measures to support businesses during this time that the economy is hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the government instituted tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The measures were announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

The government further unveiled countrywide restrictions following eight new confirmed cases, saying those who fail to comply will be charged in court.