Counties Court orders NCPB to fumigate weevil-infested maize in Voi

Trucks deliver maize at an NCPB depot last November in Eldoret. FILE PHOTO | NMG

More than 200 bags of maize at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depot in Voi, Taita Taveta County, have been infested by weevils.

The Voi Law Court has issued an order to the depot management to fumigate their stores.

Voi Resident Magistrate Anne Karimi gave the NCPB seven days to comply with the order.

The county public health department sought the orders over the severe pest infestation at the government stores.

The Voi sub-county public health officer Suleiman Mwahanje said if not controlled early the weevils will affect the safety standards of the maize.

He said they had earlier written a letter to NCPB asking them to control the insects but they did not comply.

“We want them to control the weevils because they have become a problem,” he said.

Pest control

An officer at the depot said that by the time the order was being issued they had already taken measures to control the insects.

The officer said there is only one pest control unit at the Coast region hence the challenge to quickly intervene in case of such an invasion.

The Business Daily learnt that the stores were sealed and will be opened after seven days.