Counties Embu signs Sh25.5bn deal with Chinese firm

Embu Governor Martin Wambora ( right) presents a gift to Vice Governor of China’s Shanxi provincial goverment, He Tiancia (centre) Nov 21, 2019. With them is Guo Ce, an economist based at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE

Embu County has entered into a Sh25.5 billion investment deal with Shanxi Dikuang overseas Engineering Construction Company of China “to spur economic growth in the region.”

Under the pact, the Chinese company is to construct an agricultural demonstration centre, value addition parks and a mineral resource exploration and processing unit.

The company will also develop hospitality facilities, build support infrastructure at the Mwea Game Reserve and construct a waste treatment plant. Speaking in Embu town yesterday during the signing of a memorandum of understanding, Governor Martin Wambora welcomed the partnership adding that the initiative would ensure effective resource mobilisation and wealth optimisation for Embu County.

“We are looking forward to working with the Chinese firm to implement the proposed projects and further develop the Embu County. We encourage other investors from the region to invest especially in value addition of avocado, coffee and tea sectors," he stated.

The project funds will be guaranteed by the provincial government of Shanxi in China. The Vice Governor of Shanxi provincial government, He Tiancia who was present during the signing ceremony, said all the projects will be implemented through engineering, procurement, construction and financing arrangement between Embu County and the company.