Counties
Film agency offers matatus Sh10,000 for playing ‘clean music’Tuesday, July 14, 2020 17:59
Nairobi matatu drivers and touts found playing ‘clean’ music in their vehicles could benefit from a Sh10,000 cash reward each in the on-going ‘Form ni Safi’ campaign.
The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua said the campaign would be rolled out to other parts of the country, with the public asked to vote for vehicles with disciplined crews.
He said the campaign to promote clean content was aimed at promoting adherence to the board's classification guidelines.
The KFCB, said Dr Mutua, was collaborating with matatu saccos to promote moral values via music and films played in matatus.
Apart from employing tens of thousands of drivers and conductors, matatus are a central part of Kenyan culture.
The board picked 'Mufasa- PeaceMaker' (Embassava Sacco) as a winner after meeting its terms and garnering 254 votes.
John Thiong’o, a matatu driver of matatu ‘Gin and Juice’ and conductor Hamisi Mtani Abdul, plying route the 125/126 Magadi route were the first winners of the KFCB #FormNiSafi PSV campaign.