Counties Film agency offers matatus Sh10,000 for playing ‘clean music’

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi matatu drivers and touts found playing ‘clean’ music in their vehicles could benefit from a Sh10,000 cash reward each in the on-going ‘Form ni Safi’ campaign.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua said the campaign would be rolled out to other parts of the country, with the public asked to vote for vehicles with disciplined crews.

He said the campaign to promote clean content was aimed at promoting adherence to the board's classification guidelines.

The KFCB, said Dr Mutua, was collaborating with matatu saccos to promote moral values via music and films played in matatus.

Apart from employing tens of thousands of drivers and conductors, matatus are a central part of Kenyan culture.

advertisement

The board picked 'Mufasa- PeaceMaker' (Embassava Sacco) as a winner after meeting its terms and garnering 254 votes.