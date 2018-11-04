Counties Kiambu raises land rates for homeowners by 300pc

Kiambu has increased land rates by up to 300 per cent for home owners and will start levying holders of agricultural land, dealing a blow to real estate developers.

Stand-alone homes will pay between Sh5 and Sh12 per square metre annually depending on location, up from a range of Sh2 and Sh3—representing a threefold growth on the upper band.

Rental apartment owners will pay between Sh10 and Sh12 from Sh8, reflecting a rise of up to 35 per cent.

Industries will pay Sh10 from Sh8 while owners of commercial buildings and flats have been spared a rise and will continue paying Sh15 per square metre.

The higher rates are contained in the latest Kenya Gazette notice and will shift the focus on Governor Ferdinand Waititu who had promised to cut the higher levies associated with his predecessor William Kabogo.

Owners of agricultural land will also start paying rates on their holdings, with those owning less than five acres parting with Sh2,000 per acre. Those holding at least 20 acres will pay Sh800 annually

