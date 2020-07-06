Kisumu seeks funds to employ, promote 2,383 county staff

Counties
Kisumu seeks funds to employ, promote 2,383 county staffMonday, July 6, 2020 18:37
Kisumu County is seeking additional funds for promotion and recruitment of 2,383 critical workers.
The County Public Service Board raised concerns over a huge backlog in staff promotions and recruitment for effective service delivery.
According to a gazette notice published last Friday, only 113 doctors out of 1,326 workers who qualified for promotions in 2019 have been promoted.
“The remaining promotions will be effected subject to availability of funds and suitability interviews where applicable,” said part of gazette notice number 4544.
The 2019 annual report to the county assembly notes that insufficient funds have stalled career progression and talent management in the 11 departments in the devolved unit.
The board chaired by Babu Karan plans to petition the county executive and the assembly to allocate adequate funds to bridge the gap as a way of promoting a harmonious working relationship.
The failure to effect promotion has caused hostility between the county and health workers who have downed their tools over the issue.
