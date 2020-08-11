Counties Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi resigns

Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi , who has been at the centre of protracted power battle with MCAs, has resigned from her position.

Ms Elachi is televised address on Tuesday said she tendered her resignation due to “life threatening incidences” that has made her work untenable at City Hall.

She handed over to her deputy John Kamangu, who will take up her job in an acting capacity. Mr Kamangu is the Ruai member of the county assembly (MCA).

“For the last few days there have been life threatening incidences. I did not have to wait to see somebody die in this office. I’m a mother,” she said on Tuesday morning.

“I appoint my deputy speaker, John Kamangu as acting speaker.”

advertisement

Ms Elachi has been under pressure from the assembly to quit over claims of corruption.

In May, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko renewed the push for her resignation over her handling of the revoked supplementary bill that allocated Sh15 billion to Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

Mr Sonko claimed that Ms Elachi ignored the law in the drafting and passage of the Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriations Bill, 2020 that was de-gazetted by the government printer after an order from Solicitor General Ken Ogeto. Ms Elachi, however, maintained that due process was followed.

Last month, there was drama at City Hall after MCAs attempted to serve her with a notice of impeachment. The scuffle saw police lob teargas at MCAs and journalists at the premises leaving Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu hurt.

Ms Elachi locked herself in her office with police barring MCAs from accessing her.