Counties Delay costs firm Sh670m Nyandarua offices tender

Public Works PS Paul Maringa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

High Point Agencies Limited, a firm hired to build the Nyandarua headquarters, has lost a Sh670 million contract over a delay in starting the civil works.

The Public Works ministry has terminated the firm’s contract saying the office complex was still at the excavation stage more than two years after the contractor was paid Sh101m.

The national government is funding the project 70 percent with Nyandarua expected to raise the balance. Public Works PS Paul Maringa said the contractor had vanished from the site. Last June, the PS visited the construction site in Ol Kalou town after the county protested the contractors' “laziness”.