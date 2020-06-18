World
China will exempt some African countries from repaying certain loansThursday, June 18, 2020 12:15
By REUTERS
China will exempt some African countries from repaying zero-interest rate loans due at the end of 2020, state television reported on Wednesday, quoting President Xi Jinping’s speech at a summit.
Under the framework of the China-Africa cooperation forum, China will further extend loan payment forbearance for some countries including African countries, President Xi told the China-Africa summit.
China is willing to give priority to African countries once Covid-19 vaccines are ready to use, he added.