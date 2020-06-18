World China will exempt some African countries from repaying certain loans

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on May 28, 2020. PHOTO | REUTERS

China will exempt some African countries from repaying zero-interest rate loans due at the end of 2020, state television reported on Wednesday, quoting President Xi Jinping’s speech at a summit.

Under the framework of the China-Africa cooperation forum, China will further extend loan payment forbearance for some countries including African countries, President Xi told the China-Africa summit.