Emirates offers passengers free Covid-19 medical cover

An Emirates plane. FILE PHOTO | AFP

Emirates Airline will offer free medical cover for Covid-19 to its passengers, as it seeks to boost confidence among travellers.

The airline’s chairman Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed al-Maktoum says this will position Emirates and Dubai as aviation industry leaders.

“We will be the first airline to offer free cover for Covid-19 medical costs for its customers when they travel in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and around the world,” he said.

The airline, which resumed flights early this month and expects to reach over 60 destinations by August, hopes the move will boost its passengers’ numbers to support its upscaled frequencies.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit aviation sector the hardest with airlines grounding their flights after countries closed their borders.

Currently, tourists travelling to Dubai are required to show proof of Covid-19 insurance to be granted entry into UAE, with those without this required to declare that they will shoulder any costs of treatments and isolation should they contract the virus.