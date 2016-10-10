Appeal court judge Mwilu nominated as next deputy CJ nominee

Politics and policy

Court of Appeal Judge Philomena Mbete Mwilu is set to become Kenya’s next deputy Chief Justice if Parliament approves her nomination.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday announced that it had settled on the 54-year-old after completing a two-week search last Thursday.

In a Press statement, acting JSC chairperson Margaret Kobia said “the JSC has after lengthy deliberations recommended justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu for appointment as the deputy Chief Justice and has submitted the name to his Excellency the President.”

Justice Mwilu was appointed as an advocate of the High court of Kenya in 1984 and worked in various law firms and as a company secretary prior to her appointment as High Court judge in 2007.

When she appeared before the interview panel Justice Mwilu told the commissioners that she was not opposed to polygamy if parties acted within the law. She also highlighted the need to mentor young judicial officers and help them in overcoming personal problems.

Justice Mwilu was among the three judge Appeal bench that overturned the ruling by Employment and Labour Relations judge Nduma Nderi’s ruling awarding teachers a 50-60 per cent pay hike.