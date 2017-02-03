10 firms in race for IEBC digital platform tender

Politics and policy

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive Ezra Chiloba. PHOTO | FILE

A total of 10 companies including French firm Morpho are competing to supply the national elections agency with a digital platform which incorporates voter listing, identification, and relay of results.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) unmasked the firms yesterday when it opened the bids for the lucrative tender for the app dubbed Kenya integrated elections management system which was earlier suspended due to allegations of irregularities.

Morpho had earlier supplied 15,000 biometric voter registration kits for the 2013 polls.

Also eyeing the multi-billion shilling IEBC tender are Amsterdam-based Gemalto, American firm Avante, South Africa’s Lithotech, Ghanaian tech company SuperTech Ltd, and Singapore-headquartered Novus Technologies.

Smartmatic, a UK based voting technology company with deep ties to billionaire investor George Soros, also submitted its bid. Others that submitted bids for the elections digital platform are local firm Compulynx, South Africa’s Bigradap Group, and Spanish firm Indra.

January 9 was the initial tender opening date, hence the procurement headwinds mean that IEBC is already under pressure to meet the April 30, 2017 timeline for having the unified app in place.

The winning bidder is expected to set up an integrated digital platform that brings together biometric voter registration, electronic voter identification, and electronic transmission of election results.

The bidders on Thursday submitted sample system demos showing how their platforms work, which will be used in technical evaluation of the companies.

“The hardware must be easily portable for easy movement by election officials without damage to internal circuitry and should not exceed 1.5kg including the internal battery and all supplied accessories,” reads the tender documents.

“The system should integrate with the current BVR system seamlessly,” said IEBC, adding that the system should come with a centralised “dashboard” system to give electoral officials a snapshot view of the progress of voting on the material day.

Bidders were required to file their audited financial results for the last three years and must have a turnover of at least Sh3 billion.

Those eying the deal were further compelled to provide bid security of Sh30 million, and a credit rating certificate.