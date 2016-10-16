Best management practices of intellectual property at workplace

Home

Techies at the iHub ICT lab in Nairobi. It is prudent to have systems and procedures in place to manage intellectual property. PHOTO | FILE

Most locally generated patents are owned by universities and research institutions. Many businesses own trademarks and other forms of intellectual property (IP). The type of intellectual property owned can be determined by the nature of business.

IP is defined in the Constitution as property and granted exclusive rights. There is therefore monetary value to any IP you own.

There are experts who specialise in valuing IP, hence it is prudent to value your IP. This is particularly important if you desire to implement an IP strategy.

If you want to license or sell your IP, at how much would you value royalties or the sale price?

It would be difficult to determine this without conducting an IP valuation. Several methods are used in valuing IP. The cost-based approach assumes that the value for your IP is equal to the cost incurred in generating it.

For copyright, such as music, the value would include the cost of song writers, instrumentalists ,recording and the music video.

The market-based approach assumes that the value of IP is based on a similar product in the market.

This method does not work very well for IP as there is rarely available comparable products in the market as IP is all about innovation and novelty.

The discounted cash flow valuation method is the most desirable. It states that the true value of IP is the net value of expected future earnings.

For example, a medicinal patent’s value would be equal to projected sales. The valuation mentioned above is just one aspect of best management practices in IP.

Today I want to highlight best management practices of IP in workplace settings.

Best practice here refers to a superior method of managing IP for maximum benefit.

IP has stakeholders other than the owner and therefore a good practice is to manage stakeholder interfaces well.

When it comes to employees, it is prudent to have systems and procedures in place to manage IP.