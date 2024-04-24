State exempts cooking gas meters from value added tax

Being VAT-exempt means the meter sellers won't charge their customers VAT and buyers will not reclaim VAT.
Gas meters are a key accessory that measures the flow of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) when cooking.
“It (the Act) also exempts the supply of gas meters from VAT to enhance access to clean energy by low-income households,” said a despatch from State House on Wednesday.
This follows the removal of VAT on cooking gas last year through the Finance Act, 2023 to help lower prices and, therefore, increase uptake of the commodity by households, businesses, and public institutions such as schools.