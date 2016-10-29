Competition watchdog orders mobile cash firms to reveal fees

Politics and policy

Competition Authority of Kenya director-general Wang'ombe Kariuki. PHOTO/FILE

The competition watchdog has ordered commercial banks and mobile telephone operators to disclose to customers all fees incurred in mobile-money transactions – shining light into what remains a dark corner of the financial services market.

The directive requires all entities providing financial services through applications, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes or from SIM Toolkits to improve disclosures by end of the year.

This new requirement will require mobile telecoms operators like Safaricom to disclose all M-Pesa transaction charges -- including Lipa Na M-Pesa -- to customers just before they effect the payment and issue a receipt.

“Consumers, who transact through mobile phone platforms are not informed of the charges or fees applicable for making such payments,” the Competition Authority says in a correspondence between itself and service providers.

Commercial banks will also have to highlight just how much they bill for mobile loans, mobile-to-bank transfers, account balance enquiries, airtime top-up, utility payments among many other mobile-based services.

The directive has further roped in companies like Branch International and Tala Kenya who offer loans through mobile phones.

Like banks and mobile operators, the mobile financial service providers will have to disclose their fees, issue receipts and comprehensively describe the loan repayment plan well before a customer hits ‘accept’ on their phones.

Wang’ombe Kariuki, the CAK’s director general, confirmed that the authority had communicated its position to the financial service providers on disclosure levels, adding that the action was in response to “increased consumer complaints.”

“Many Kenyans today determine the cost of mobile financial services after the fact, a scenario which contravenes the competition law which requires service providers to inform consumers of all charges and fees “by whatever name called or described,” he said.

For instance, the over 21 million subscribers of Safaricom’s M-Pesa service made 4.1 billion M-Pesa transactions last year in what was an almost doubling from the previous year’s the 2.8 billion trades.

Many users still rely on third-party applications, flyers placed agent shops, or Safaricom’s website to determine just how much money they will incur when sending or withdrawing money.

Good sources of information like the Internet are however not easily accessible to all users, especially the low-income earners. Going forward, such information will be available to all.

It could be, for instance, disseminated in the form of a pop-up message detailing just how much an M-Pesa transfer or a utility payment made through the Lipa Na M-Pesa service will cost.