CBK pays its chair Sh6m retainer in year of no meeting

Mr Mohamed Nyaoga, Central Bank of Kenya board chairman.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) paid its chairman, Mohammed Nyaoga, Sh6 million in allowances without holding a single board meeting — raising corporate governance queries in an institution that regulates the country’s financial services sector.

The CBK’s latest financial statement shows that Mr Nyaoga received the amount, which translates to Sh500,000 a month, as a retainer even as the institution remained without enough directors to form a quorum for meetings.

Mr Nyaoga’s huge retainer for no work done is effectively the price that the Kenyan public paid for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to leave the bank without directors for almost two years.

Yesterday Mr Nyaoga said he had been paid a retainer but no sitting or mileage allowances during the period under review.

He, however, declined to disclose how much he is paid in retainers — contesting the Sh6 million captured in the financial statements.

“As to the details of the account figures clarify with CBK auditors,” he said.

Mr Nyaoga was the CBK’s only non-executive during the period under review.

Other members of the board in office at the time were Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, who is an ex-officio director, and CBK governor Patrick Njoroge, an executive director.

As an ex-officio member of the board, Dr Thugge is paid sitting allowances and is not eligible for any other payment.

Non-executive directors do not take part in day-to-day activities of the CBK, mainly because they are meant to be independent overseers of the management.

The financial statements show that Dr Njoroge earned an average of Sh1.75 million per month last year, the CBK having booked Sh21 million for remuneration of executive directors.

Dr Njoroge, as governor, is the CBK’s sole executive director.

Previous year’s financial statements showed that the bank paid its seven non-executive directors Sh20 million for the six meetings held.