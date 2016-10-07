Cancer patients take up yoga and Zumba

Magazines

A yoga class at Faraja Cancer Support Trust in Nairobi. Photos/Courtesy

Mary Jane Kariuki has been attending yoga classes at Faraja Cancer Support Trust in Parklands for six years now. The 70-year-old breast cancer survivor said that yoga classes have helped her to keep fit and to deal with joint aches that were previously a big issue.

“I used to feel tired at all times and suffered aches in my legs, I can now run my errands without straining. The stretches I do during yoga classes seem to have helped a great deal,” she said.

Take breaks

Mary is one of the patients and survivors frequenting Faraja for physical therapies designed to add a little fun to their lives. A cancer survivor for 16 years now, she devotedly attends class every Thursday.

Volunteers teach the fitness classes at the centre that include yoga, breathing exercises and Zumba throughout the week.

“We do gentle yoga because some patients have fresh wounds and you do not want to put them under any type of strain,” said Babubhai Shah, a yoga instructor.

The yoga class entails meditation and stretching and aims to create mental, physical and spiritual harmony.

Babubhai said that he allows his students to go on breaks regularly during a session to ensure that their bodies are not put through a lot of pressure. He has been a volunteer at the facility for seven years now and his greatest joy is seeing a patient happy or relaxed after a session.

Loosen stiff muscles

The qualified yoga therapist said that the workout regimen helps the students to loosen up their muscles that are prone to stiffness.

“The movements mainly target the upper body that is the neck, shoulders and arms,” he said, adding that yoga is also a stress reliever to cancer patients.

Zumba classes are held every Wednesday. The dancing session helps the body improve co-ordination as well as keep the heart healthy.

Aarti Chandarana Khimji has been a Zumba instructor at Faraja for two and half years and believes that dance can be used to change a person’s spirit. She uses music to divert the attention of cancer patients and survivors from frustrations and distress.

“The patients go through a lot during chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Zumba helps them to relax because they are always looking forward to a session. It is a good cardio workout and a way of diverting them from sickness and getting them to dance, leaving them happy,” said Aarti.

Normally, Zumba classes last an hour but her classes at Faraja last between 30 and 45 minutes and involve less strenuous dance moves.

“Most of the attendees are under some sort of treatment and so the sessions have to be gentle. I pay close attention to each one of them and ensure that we slow down from time to time so that they do not get exhausted,” she said.

Vincent Oloo, another trainer is the breathing workouts leader.