Cash-rich NSE firms take hit from bank interest rates cap

Money Markets

An investor at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Commercial banks have significantly cut interest rates payable on cash deposits, leaving cash-rich companies and individuals with less returns from the billions of shillings kept with the lenders.

Official banking data shows that most banks are paying for the deposits at the statutory minimum rate of seven per cent, eating deep into depositors’ earnings.

Fund managers, who previously earned up to 20 per cent on their deposits during recurrent liquidity crunches, top the big losers’ list, which also includes cash-rich companies.

The Banking (Amendment) Act 2015, which took effect last September, sets the floor for deposit rates at 70 per cent of the Central Bank Rate, which currently stands at 10 per cent.

Reprice deposits

The law has since forced most banks to reprice their deposit rates down to the statutory minimum, leaving it to a small bunch of distressed and risky lenders to offer higher rates.

Carbacid Investments and asset manager Stanlib Kenya are among the firms that have reported a decline in their earnings from cash deposits, but cash-rich firms such as Safaricom, WPP Scangroup and insurers are expected to face a similar fate.

Carbacid says in its latest financial report that it expects “the Banking (Amendment) Act 2016, which came into effect in September 2016 to restrict our returns on deposits to around seven per cent.”

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm said it earned an average of 13 per cent on its short-term bank deposits last year – a rate that is expected to halve this year if it does not move the money to alternative investments.

Carbacid earned Sh127 million on its short-term deposits of Sh916.9 million, and is now looking at moving the cash to alternative investment channels, including T-bills, to escape the low-yield contracts.

“Alternative investment strategies are being considered by your board,” the company told its shareholders in the report.

Stanlib took a similar hit from the rate cuts as reported by its parent company, South Africa’s Liberty Holdings.

“The asset management business in Kenya (Stanlib) experienced operational issues coupled with financial market disruption and regulatory interventions that have impacted the business model,” Liberty said in a trading update.

It remains to be seen to what extent cash-rich firms and individuals are willing to venture into alternative short-term investments to earn higher returns with minimal risk.