Chandaria Industries chief named young business leader of the year

Darshan Chandaria poses with his trophy after being named young business leader of the year at this year’s All Africa Business Leaders Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda. PHOTO/COURTESY

Kenya’s Darshan Chandaria beat his compatriot Trushar Khetia of Tria Group and Rwandese Jean Du Dieu Kagabo, founder and CEO of Soft Group, to clinch the young business leader of the year award during this year’s All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Mr Chandaria, the managing director of Chandaria Industries, was recognised as one of young Africans offering remarkable business leadership and driving change on the continent.

The judges said Mr Chandaria had exhibited continuing commitment to excellence, best practices and innovative strategies.

“Darshan has shown exceptional leadership qualities and entrepreneurial mindset that has enabled his company, Chandaria Industries, to grow marketshare and expand into new business areas such as real estate, venture capitalism and personal care products.

The list of Kenyans nominated and recognised during this year’s awards included APA Insurance chief executive Ashok Shah who trounced Managing Director of Elgon Kenya Limited Bimal Kantaria for the Entrepreneur of the Year East Africa.

Kenya’s Digital payment platform Web Tribe founder and CEO Danson Muchemi also pipped Patrick Buchana founder of AC Group Ernest Kayinamura, CEO of Hexakomb, to clinch the regional Innovator of the Year award.

Mr Muchemi’s firm owns JamboPay, the company that is contracted to collect revenue for Nairobi County and has recently partnered with Uganda Revenue Authority to automate revenue collection in the neighbouring country.

“I am excited by this award, my team at JamboPay are the real winners. The award is a challenge to focus on innovation to solve social problems in Africa,” he said.

The East Africa 2016 winners will now represent the region at the continenta finals later this year.

AABLA awards are held in partnership with CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa to honour businesses that have had considerable impact on their industry and communities that they serve.

The AABLA, now in their sixth year, recognises Africa’s bold leaders and change-makers of business in East, West and Southern Africa.

The first of the regional events was staged in Kigali while Southern Africa will hold its Johannesburg event on September 29 and West Africa will have its Lagos event on October 20 with the finale taking place in Johannesburg on November 11.