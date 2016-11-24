Christian group honours Co-op Bank’s boss

Money Markets

Co-operative Bank managing director Gideon Muriuki. PHOTO | FILE

Co-operative Bank managing director Gideon Muriuki has been honoured as the best Christian professional for 2016 by the Kenya Christian Professionals Forum (KCPF) in a ceremony headlined by Central Bank of Kenya governor.

The award “Mtumishi Bora” celebrates leaders who have served with distinction in different disciplines like leadership, mentorship, innovation, crusading and integrity.

According to the KCPF, the award is given to a person who has exhibited cross-cutting qualities.

Other professionals recognised for being champions were Prof Javier Aranguren (research and writing), Mr Njonjo Mue (crusade and promotion), Raphael Obonyo (mentorship), Rev Ambrose Nyang’ao (leadership), senior counsel Fred Ojiambo (integrity) and George Maina Mugwe (pioneering spirit).