Companies reaching the unreached population with fast Internet

Cellulant co-founder and Group CEO Ken Njoroge during an interview at his Nairobi office. PHOTO | FILE

Imagine three ponds. The first is barely able to contain the large fish that swim in its waters.

There is a little bit more space for manoeuvring in the second pond, filled as it is with medium size fish. A group of fishermen have cornered both ponds. They are territorial.

The third pond is the largest and it is teeming with millions of small fish. But fishermen are yet to figure out how to catch these fish.

These ponds, Dirk-Jan Koeman says, are the Internet market in Africa. He works for Poa! Internet, one of a growing number of companies that are trying out different tools and techniques to connect that last, elusive bit of the population to fast Internet.

“You can’t use a fishing rod here. It won’t work. You have to come with a net or something else,” he says.

At the risk of mixing metaphors, companies like Poa! Internet are at the forefront of trying to bridge the digital divide. Over the last few months, Poa! Internet has been working to deliver affordable Internet to the residents of Kibera.

There is a general perception of the people living on the other side of the digital divide. They are locked out of the digital web. They are likely to live in far-flung corners of Kenya. They are the 14.7 per cent of Kenyans who are untouched by the Internet.

But in Kibera, this perception is revealed as a distortion. In Kibera, there is more of a continuum, less of a divide. On this side of the continuum is Mr Samuel Otieno, running a second-hand fashion business wedged between a pub and a Seventh Day Adventist church.

“I like being online, on Facebook with my friends. I used to advertise my business on OLX but I could no longer afford the data bundles to keep seeing who wanted to buy clothes,” said Mr Otieno.

He is forced to ration Internet access as he does luxury goods, subsisting on 10, maybe 20, megabytes of data per day. His Internet is a different world than that of a fibre user in Kileleshwa or a budding ‘artiste’ sipping coffee and drinking free WiFi in an uptown café.

Mr Otieno’s internet is necessarily slow, his videos, when he allows himself that luxury, take longer to buffer.

Blame his phone. Blame his non-4G SIM Card. Blame the hole in the web of connectivity above his house.

He’s been using Poa! Internet for the last two months: “ever since they got here”. But he’s yet to gather himself up for another round of advertising on OLX.

Poa! Internet’s choice tool to reach people like Mr Otieno is WiFi. The company has set up 56 access points around Kibera that each blanket about a 100 meter radius with Internet.