Billionaire investor Baloobhai’s Carbacid stake hits Sh1bn

Corporate News

Billionaire investor Baloobhai Patel. PHOTO | FILE

Billionaire investor Baloobhai Patel has acquired an extra four per cent stake in Carbacid for Sh150 million, cementing his position as the top shareholder of the company.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Mr Patel bought 11.4 million shares in the year to July 2016, raising his interest in the NSE-listed firm from 26 per cent to 30 per cent, according to Carbacid’s latest annual report.

The purchases came amid a steady decline in the firm’s share price during the year from highs of Sh17.7 to lows of Sh14.7, reflecting the bear run that has gripped Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) stocks.

The investment is seen as a sign of the billionaire investor’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Mr Patel is typically long-term investor who holds stocks for many years after purchase.

His Carbacid stake is now worth Sh1 billion based on the firm’s share price of Sh13.05 in Tuesday’s trading, making it the most valuable among his equities portfolio.

His interests in Bamburi Cement and Sanlam Kenya Plc have dropped below the Sh1 billion mark, eroded by the bear market.

The investor’s total stocks portfolio stands at nearly Sh3 billion, with additional stakes in Barclays Bank of Kenya and Diamond Trust Bank, among others.

His purchase of more Carbacid shares came amid significant sell-offs by the company’s chairman James Wanjigi in what appears to be profit-taking trades.

Mr Wanjigi sold 6.1 million shares worth over Sh85 million in the same period, cutting his stake to two per cent from five per cent and sliding from fourth to fifth in the list of the company’s top 10 shareholders.

Carbacid, which makes investments besides mining carbon dioxide, says it is facing new competition in the gas business from alcohol manufacturers.

“Our markets have remained challenging during the financial year ended July 31, 2016, impacted to an extent by new competition from alcohol-based manufacturers of carbon dioxide,” the company said in the report.

“Carbacid continues to be proactive in serving its customers’ requirements … The strategy as always, is to ensure that Carbacid reliably delivers the highest quality products free of any alcohol base, a particular requirement of a large segment of the market for ethical reasons.”

Alcohol manufacturers can harness carbon dioxide as a by-product of their production process.