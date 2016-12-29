CMA blocked from punishing Ernst & Young over Uchumi job

Corporate News

An Uchumi Supermarkets store in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) has poked holes into an audit report prepared by rival KPMG, implicating it in the cooking of books at Uchumi Supermarkets to cover up massive fraud and irregular dealings.

EY says in a suit it has filed in court that KPMG never gave it a chance to respond to queries raised in the forensic interrogation of Uchumi’s books, as required.

“Prior to November 2, 2016 and, including the entire period that we were in correspondence with the CMA [Capital Markets Authority] as well as appeared before them, we had not been privy to nor supplied with a copy of the said KPMG report of May 12, 2016.

"EY has never been invited to appear before and or interviewed in any way before by KPMG before or after the issuance of the said report,” says the audit firm.

The KPMG report exposed how top Uchumi managers cooked books to cover up massive fraudulent transactions amounting to over Sh1.9 billion leaving the retailer on its death bed.

The CMA had on the strength of the KPMG report accused EY of helping Uchumi managers loot millions of shillings from the retailer through irregular deals.

Manipulating books

KPMG did the special audit under the direction of the markets regulator, which had ordered enforcement proceedings against Uchumi in the wake of a petition it received claiming that EY helped the retail chain’s managers to cover up illicit transactions by manipulating the books of accounts.

EY has secured a court order barring the CMA from proceeding with hearings on whether EY should be punished until the legality of the regulator’s action is determined.

EY has sued the CMA and Attorney-General Githu Muigai seeking to stop the disciplinary proceedings.

EY says the KPMG probe condemned it without a fair hearing, and can therefore not be used as a basis for disciplinary action.

“EY maintains its reservations and complaints against the KPMG report and the content therein. The extracts of the report as received by EY indicate that the same is a draft, unsigned and inconclusive.