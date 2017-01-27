ERC boss Joseph Ng'ang'a exits eight months before his term expires

Corporate News

Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Director-General Joseph Ng'ang'a has proceeded on terminal leave, eight months before his term expires.

His exit from ERC before his term's expiry is a suprise to many including insiders at the commission.

However, the fact that he is 61 years, above the retirement age of 60, could be behind his early exit.

The engineer has served at ERC for more than seven years and has been in the energy industry for more than three decades.

The ERC director for renewable energy, Robert Pavel Oimeke, assumes the director-general position in an acting capacity.

The outgoing director-general broke the news of his exit to staff members in a Thursday evening email, a copy of which the Business Daily has obtained.

Three-decade experience

He started out as a drilling engineer with the Kenya Power and Lighting Company at Olkaria in the early 1980s, a time when Kenya was making maiden steps in incorporating geothermal power to her generation mix.

He served in various technical and management positions at Kenya Power and later at the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen).

He had risen to deputy managing director at KenGen by February 2010 when he left to join ERC as the director of electricity.

His role included regulation of the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and development and enforcement of regulations, standards and licence conditions for the power sub-sector.

Kenya Power’s Ben Chumo’s three-year reign ended earlier in the month after joining the utility on January 7, 2014.

Dr Chumo exited the utility firm after his bid for a second three-year term was thwarted by a court order which stopped the Energy minister and board from renewing his tenure at Kenya Power.