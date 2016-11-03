Equity Bank net profit up 18pc to Sh15.1b on high returns from govt securities

Corporate News

An Equity Bank branch in Nairobi. The lender has posted an 18 per cent increase in net profit to Sh15.1 billion for the nine months to September. PHOTO | FILE

Equity Bank has posted an 18 per cent increase in net profit to Sh15.1 billion for the nine months to September, riding on higher returns from government securities.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The bank’s investment in government securities increased by 156 per cent to Sh82.4 billion, in turn pushing up interest income by 26 per cent to Sh39.8 billion.

The bank loan book expanded by three per cent in the period to Sh271.4 billion, while its deposit base increased by 4.8 per cent to Sh331.3 billion.

Banks were expected to increase their investments in government securities following the signing of the interest rate cap law, which limits the rates on customer loans to four percentage points above the prevailing Central Bank Rate.