Equity chief land deal with Moi ‘unknown’

Equity Bank boss James Mwangi’s claim to a disputed piece of land formerly owned by former president Daniel arap Moi was challenged after the chief land registrar and the director of survey denied knowledge of the transaction.

In documents filed at the High Court, the registrar and the director of survey distanced themselves from an alleged transaction involving Mr Mwangi, through Muthaiga Luxury Homes Ltd.

Two other parties, the USIU and US-based businessman George Kiongera are also claiming ownership of the land.

The registrar and director of survey, however, said that a genuine transfer of the property was effected on June 17, 2016 to Maestro Connections Health Systems Ltd between Mr Moi and Dr Kiongera.

“By way of a transfer dated June 17, 2016 registered at the Land Registry at Nairobi, Mr Moi transferred the land to Maestro Connections Health Systems Ltd for Sh500 million,” the document reads.

The chief land registrar and the director of survey said in the court papers that an alleged sale agreement dated February 23,2012 between Muthaiga Luxury Homes Ltd and the former President is unknown to their office but they confirmed that Sh12,000,040 was paid as stamp duty to the Government on April 18, 2012 in respect of the suit land.

Mr Moi has maintained that he has never sold the land since he bought it in 1982 from the original owner, Joreth Ltd.