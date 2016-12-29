Fast food chains signal more expansion plans to build on 2016 growth

Corporate News

Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food outlet on Kimathi Street in Nairobi. The chain plans to open additional branches in Nairobi after venturing outside the city by opening new outlets in Nanyuki, Nakuru and Kisumu early December. FILE PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

Global and local fast food chains have signalled plans for aggressive expansion in 2017 to build on their entry into major towns around the country this year.

Chicken Inn, Java House and American chains Hardee’s, Burger King and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) have unveiled plans to open new branches.

Hardee’s said the expansion next year is part of its wider plans to launch 15 new branches in five years.

The fast food chain opened its first Kenyan outlet, which is also its first shop in sub-Saharan Africa, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport departure lounge in October.

Hardee’s plans to open a branch at Two Rivers Mall before April and another one in the central business district thereafter.

“We will open the Two Rivers branch after the mall is officially opened in February. Our plan is to serve locals yearning for Hardee’s food but cannot access the outlet that is at the JKIA,” said Rohit Gambhir, general manager at Hardee’s Kenya.

Burger King, another American fast food chain, plans additional branches in Nairobi in the New Year. The fast food chain opened its first restaurant at the Hub mall in Karen, Nairobi, in November under a franchise agreement with NAS Airport Services Limited, a subsidiary of French-based catering firm Servair.

The KFC plans to open additional branches in Nairobi after venturing outside the city by opening new outlets in Nanyuki, Nakuru and Kisumu early December.

“In the next year we will concentrate on Nairobi. We do not want to disclose much about our 2017 plans, but it is part of our strategy to open more branches in the city,” said Jacques Theunissen, a director of Kuku Foods East Foods, the KFC franchise holder.

Restaurant chain Java House also plans to open its 48th branch at Rosslyn Riviera mall in Nairobi, which starts operations at the beginning of the year.

Construction of the mall in Runda, which is a kilometre from Two Rivers, is complete and tenants are currently setting up.

In a past interview with the Business Daily, Java House Group chief executive Ken Kuguru said the restaurant chain would continue with plans to open between 15 and 20 stores per year.