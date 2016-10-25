German executives scout for partnerships in Nairobi

Corporate News

Kenya has created a new market for the printing and packaging material manufacturers which German companies. PHOTO | FILE

A delegation of German print and packaging industry executives is in Nairobi to scout for investment opportunities in the region.

The group Tuesday held talks with about 60 Kenyan firms seeking direct links with the manufacturers.

The German Industry and Commerce Country Director Maren Diale-Schellschmidt said executives from about eight companies of the European company are keen on partnering with Kenyan printing firms in launching new products and technologies to meet growing demand for packaging materials across East Africa.

Germany’s Deputy Head of Mission in Kenya and Economic Affairs Head Michael Derus said increased agro-processing in Kenya has created a new market for the printing and packaging material manufacturers which German companies are keen to exploit.

Most printing machines in Kenya are imported from Germany but the users suffer production losses due to lack of skilled personnel to service and maintain them.