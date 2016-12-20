Global hotelier seals deal to manage Sh7bn resort in Nyeri

Corporate News

Swiss International Hotels CEO Henri Kennedie (left) and Mt Kenya Holiday Homes Developer Ronald Ndegwa. PHOTO | COURTESY

Global hospitality firm Swiss International has signed a contract with a local firm for the management of a Sh7 billion resort in Nyeri County.

In a statement, the company said that had sealed the deal with Mlima Kenya Holiday Homes to co-develop and manage the Swiss International Resort Mount Kenya.

With a 2018 completion date, the five-star resort is expected to be Swiss International’s flagship hospitality facility in Africa.

The resort will boast 82 villas and 54 townhouses that will be up for sale to Kenyans. In addition, a hotel, five restaurants and a golf course will be constructed on the site of the project.

Swiss International has been expanding its presence on the continent and this will be the firm’s sixth property in Africa.

Last week, the company opened its first hotel in Nairobi, a 133 room facility on Ralph Bunche Road.