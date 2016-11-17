How we plan to steady the ship and fly KQ back to profitability

Corporate News

Kenya Airways chairman Michael Joseph. PHOTO | FILE

Michael Joseph, the former CEO of telecommunications company Safaricom, recently grabbed headlines when he was appointed a non-executive chairman of the troubled national carrier, Kenya Airways.

Mr Joseph has set out to undertake the huge task of stabilising the wobbly airline.

The Business Daily interviewed him recently on the intricacies of his new position and his rescue plan for the carrier.

Congratulations on your appointment. So, what are your immediate priorities for the airline?

Thank you. I want to strengthen the management team, continue with Operation Pride and fully extract its benefits and also improve our employees’ morale. In management, for instance, we do not have a human resource director or a substantive chief finance officer.

These positions are vital. We have to restore the brand to its right place by looking at elements like pricing, on-time performance, our service on the ground and the air.

Let’s talk about the Deloitte audit report that highlighted theft and mismanagement at KQ. What’s the latest with that?

Some facts in this report are real, others are not. There are a couple of serious things in there which we have to deal with. Indeed, some individuals manipulated the system to enrich themselves.

Other issues touch on processes and procedures. We’ve asked management to look at these items and report to the board on what they are doing about it. Their report is due on November 24 through the audit and risk committee. The board shall act based on their recommendations.

KQ pilots have been pushing to have chief executive Mbuvi Ngunze sacked. How secure is his job?

I met our pilots and we had a good discussion. I explained that Mr Ngunze is important to me at the moment. I am not making this statement forever.

He is in the middle of renegotiating with our financiers to get better terms in order for us to get out of the financial hole we are in. He is critical in that process since he knows and understands these people.

There is a perception out there that KQ is unreasonably more expensive than its competitors. What’s your take on this?

I have heard these complaints before. Indeed, it does sound like we are expensive on some routes. It is a balancing act; from an economical and financial point of view, you should maximise revenue on every route.