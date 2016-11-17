Income from treasuries lift DTB net profit to Sh5.3b

Corporate News

DTB chief executive Nasim Devji. The bank’s holdings of government securities rose three and a half times from Sh21.7 billion in September 2015 to Sh74.15 billion in September 2015. PHOTO | FILE

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has recorded an 11.5 per cent increase in after-tax profit to Sh5.3 billion for the nine months to September 2016, backed by higher interest income on government securities.

The NSE-listed lender's net interest income rose by 35 per cent or Sh3.6 billion to Sh14.7 billion, while non-funded income was up by 9.1 per cent or Sh310 million to Sh3.7 billion.

The top tier bank's interest income from government securities rose by 132 per cent, from Sh2.96 billion in September 2015 to Sh6.9 billion this year.

DTB's holdings of government securities rose three and a half times from Sh21.7 billion in September 2015 to Sh74.15 billion in September 2015.

Banks have been increasing their lending to government in response to the capping of customer loans at four percentage points above the prevailing Central Bank Rate (CBR).

Interest from loans to customers was up 21 per cent or Sh3.2 billion to Sh18.4 billion. The loan book rose by Sh9.3 billion to Sh181.6 billion.