Jambojet orders new planes to cut delays

Corporate News

The Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 next generation aircraft. PHOTO | COURTESY

Low-cost carrier Jambojet has ordered new aircraft in a bid to keep pace with rising demand which saw the airline cancel or delay several flights over the Christmas period.

The budget airline, which is owned by Kenya Airways, on Monday received a more efficient Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 leased from Abu Dhabi Aviation to replace one of two older versions of the aircraft in its fleet.

Jambojet chief executive Willem Hondius in an interview said that the carrier is also in the market for another aircraft to serve the busy Coastal route. The new aircraft is expected by August.

Thousands of Jambojet passengers travelling to various Coast destinations over Christmas were hit by flight delays and cancellations.

Mr Hondius says the new planes will address the peak demand crisis.

“The new lease is for a year and then we shall see if to renew it. DAC Aviation will operate the aircraft on our behalf for a short period and then we shall take control of it. Ethiopian Airlines will however be maintaining it,” said Mr Hondius.

“We are currently looking for one more. We want to grow our capacity both locally and for the targeted regional destinations.”

Mr Hondius added that the new plane will cut the business’ operating costs while offering improved comfort to passengers. Jambojet has a fleet of four planes — two Q400s and two Boeing 737s.

The two 78-seater Bombardiers were being operated on a wet lease agreement with DAC Aviation EA Limited, meaning that the lessor supplied the aircraft and personnel to run it.

DAC will operate one plane while Kenya Airways will continue managing the two Boeings.

Jambojet attributed the Christmas flight delays to technical problems on one Bombardier, which was compounded by the delayed arrival of the aircraft to handle the higher passenger numbers during the holiday season.

Players in the tourism industry slammed the airline management for the lengthy delays which saw thousands of domestic and international holidaymakers stranded at various airports.

Businesses in the South Coast tourist resort areas of Diani and Ukunda as well as the North Coast areas of Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu were most affected by the flight disruptions.